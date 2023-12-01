22.9 C
Global economy to slow down but likely avoid recession

Some major banks expect global economic growth to ease further in 2024, squeezed by elevated interest rates, higher energy prices and a slowdown in the world’s two largest economies.

The global economy is forecast to grow 2.9% this year, a Reuters poll showed, with next year’s growth seen slowing to 2.6%.

Most economists expect the global economy to avoid a recession, but have flagged possibilities of “mild recessions” in Europe and the United Kingdom.

A soft landing for the United States is still on the cards, although uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening path clouds the outlook. China’s growth is seen weakening, exacerbated by companies seeking alternative, cost-efficient production destinations.
Following are forecasts from major global banks
Real GDP growth forecasts for 2024
GLOBAL
U.S.
CHINA
EURO AREA
UK
INDIA
Goldman Sachs
2.60%
2.10%
4.80%
0.90%
0.6%
6.3%
Morgan Stanley
2.80%
1.90%
4.20%
0.50%
-0.1%
6.4%
UBS
2.60%
1.10%
4.40%
0.60%
0.6%
6.2%
Barclays
2.60%
1.20%
4.40%
0.30%
0.1%
6.2%
J.P.Morgan
2.20%
1.60%
4.90%
0.40%
0.2%
5.7%
BofA Global Research
2.8%
1.4%
4.8%
0.50%
0.1%
5.7%
Deutsche Bank
2.4%
0.6%
4.7%
0.20%
0.3%
6.0%
Citigroup
1.9%
1.1%
4.6%
-0.20%
-0.30%
5.7%

U.S. inflation (annual Y/Y for 2024)
Federal funds target rate (Dec ’24)
Headline CPI
Core PCE
Goldman Sachs
2.40%
2.60%
5.13%
Morgan Stanley
2.10%
2.70%
4.375%
UBS
2.70%
2.75%
Wells Fargo
2.50%
2.60%
4.75%-5.00%
Barclays
2.70%
5.25%-5.50%
J.P.Morgan
2.50%
2.50%
4.50%
BofA Global Research
2.80%
4.50%-4.75%
Deutsche Bank
2.10%
3.63%
Citigroup
2.60%
4.50%

The Fed’s main rate currently stands at 5.25%-5.50%.
S&P 500 target
US 10-year yield target
EUR/USD
USD/JPY
USD/CNY
Goldman Sachs
4700
4.55%
1.10
150.00
7.15
Morgan Stanley
4500
1
140
7.5
UBS
4600
3.60%
1.15
130
7.15
Wells Fargo
4600-4800
4.75%-5.25%
1.08-1.12
136-140
Barclays
4.25%
1.09
145
7.20
J.P.Morgan
4,200
3.75%
1.13
146
7.15
BofA Global Research
5000
4.25%
1.15
142
6.90
Deutsche Bank
5100
4.10%
1.10
135
Societe Generale
4750
3.75%
1.15
Citigroup
4.30%
1.02
135
7.25

As of 1348 GMT on Dec. 01, 2023:

S&P 500 (.SPX): 4567.80

 

US 10-year yield : 4.3243%

EUR/USD : 1.0873

USD/CNY : 7.1425

USD/JPY : 148.16

