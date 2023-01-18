ECP accelerates preparations for elections in KP, Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accelerated preparations for elections following the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog accelerated preparations for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab after the assemblies were dissolved.

Sources old ARY News that the ECP has started giving training of Result Management System (RMS) to the staff. “The training of election staff was underway in all four provinces and Islamabad,” they added.

Sources further claimed that the training related to Result Management System was being conducted in a phased manner. Each batch will be trained for two days, they, said, adding that the RMS would help in timely delivery of results.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and Punjab assemblies were dissolved following the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to pressurise government for holding immediate elections.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

However, the Punjab Assembly stood dissolved constitutionally as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process.

The Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

