ECP accepts apologies of Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday approved apologies of federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati over leveling serious allegations against the electoral body, ARY News reported.

The ECP panel while accepting apologies of the two ministers over their uncalled for statements directed them to observe caution in future.

“Mr. Azam Swati, you are a busy person to attend the election commission’s hearing,” the commission’s member from Sindh Nisar Durrani said while addressing the Railways Minister who had appeared in the ECP hearing.

“I have always raised voice for the autonomy of the election commission,” Swati replied. “All institutions are yours, it is not good to malign them,” ECP member said.

“We want empowerment of the election commission,” later talking to media outside the ECP premises, Swati said. “I am thankful of the election commission for its gracious approval of my apology,” he said.

“The election commission will be empowered to every respect, the government standing alongside the commission for stabilizing the institution,” the minister said.

Barrister Ali Zafar, who was accompanied with the minister, said that “we have apologized over what happened in the past, respecting the election commission is necessary for every citizen,” he said.

“We have to work together with the electoral body,” he added.

Railways Minister Azam Swati and Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had apologised in writing to the Election Commission of Pakistan for their caustic remarks against the election body and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Swati had submitted a written apology through his lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar. A three-member bench of the ECP conducted the hearing.

In his written apology, Swati said, “I never tried to scandalize the Election Commission. I am a federal minister and always worked to strengthen institutions.”

The election commission had served notices on Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks against the election body for its objection to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

