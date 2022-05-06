ECP adjourns hearing against ‘rebel’ PTI MNAs until Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday adjourned hearing against ‘rebel’ lawmakers in National Assembly for Tuesday after PTI counsel sought time to respond to replies submitted by them.

The three-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings today, which saw dissident PTI lawmakers Noor Alam Khan, Farrukh Altaf, Ramesh Kumar, Asim Nazeer and others submitting their statements in the case.

The PTI counsel Faysal Chaudhry said that he could not respond to all written replies and it would be appropriate that counter arguments on them shall be given on Tuesday.

The ECP directed the counsel to complete their arguments as soon as possible so that the commission could decide on the matter before May 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election commission under Article 63-A of the constitution is bound to decide on the matter within 30 days.

“There should be no delaying tactics in the case,” the ECP directed after Faysal Chaudhry said that he had to appear before high court on 11:30 am on Monday. The commission later adjourned the proceedings for Tuesday.

آج الیکشن کمیشن میں لوٹوں کو نا اھل قراد دینے کی کاروائ دوبارہ شروع ہو رہی ہے، یہ اہم ترین مقدمہ پاکستان کی سیاست میں موجودہ تلخی کی بنیاد ہے، چیف الیکشن کمشنر کو اپنی ذات سے آگے سوچنے کی ضرورت ہے ان تمام لوگوں کو آئین کے مطابق نااھل کریں تا کہ ملک ایک شفاف الیکشن کی طرف بڑہ سکے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 6, 2022

