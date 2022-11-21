ECP adjourns PML-N Intra-party polls case till Jan 5

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has adjourned the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) intra-party polls case till January 5, ARY News reported.

The Sindh ECP member heard the PML-N intra-party polls case. The PML-N counsel told the ECP that intra-party elections were delayed because the party president Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for COVID-19.

The PML-N counsel further said that the party needs time till December 30 for intra-party elections.

The Baluchistan ECP member Shah Muhammad Jatoi remarked that the party should assure the ECP about the Intra-party polls in writing.

In response to the ECP, the PML-N lawyer informed the commission that December 30 is the party foundation day and the intra-party elections will be conducted in a central cabinet meeting on the same date.

Upon assurance, the ECP adjourned the hearing till January 5.

Read more: Intra-party polls case: ECP gives last chance to PML-N to submit reply

Earlier today the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave the last chance to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to submit its reply in the case of the intra-party poll.

On November 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notice to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal in connection with the intra-party polls’ case.

However, PML-N’s counsel did not appear in the hearing. An employee of the PML-N’s party office appeared in the hearing.

Comments