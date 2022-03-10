ECP adjourns Gillani video case hearing over absence of PTI lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The election commission on Thursday adjourned hearing of Yousaf Raza Gillani video case till Monday due to absence of PTI counsel Barrister Ali Zafar, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja conducted hearing.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja during the hearing said that the PTI counsel Ali Zafar has not appeared before the commission in the hearing.

“Going outside, they used to tell the media that the commission not deciding the matter,” CEC observed. “The Commission wants to decide the matter but in this manner could not reach to conclusion,” CEC further said.

“There are four petitioners, are you want to end the case,” the CEC questioned. “Are you seeing the seriousness of the commission,” he asked.

“We have seen the seriousness of the commission and want to conclude hearing of the case,” Maleeka Bokhari, a petitioner in the case, said.

The ECP Panel asked Ms. Bokhari to initiate her arguments on the case.

“Barrister Ali Zafar wants to complete his arguments first,” Maleeka Bokhari said.

The panel adjourned hearing of the case until Monday.

Gillani Video scandal



On March 06 last year, two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs filmed in the leaked video showing Ali Haider Gilani buying vote for the Senate election called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and extended their full support.

MNA Muhammad Jameel and Faheem Khan in their meeting with the prime minister apprised him about the scandal and admitted they were filmed in the video.

