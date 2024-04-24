ECP again raises objections on PTI’s intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again raised objections over the recently-held intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the electoral watchdog sent a notice to Imran Khan-founded party over alleged irregularities in the intra-party elections, conducted on March 3.

Sources added that ECP’s political finance wing has asked the PTI representatives to appear before it on April 30. This is the third time that the electoral body has objected to PTI’s intra-party elections.

The PTI submitted documents related to its intra-party polls to the ECP on March 4 – which included details of the newly-elected party office-bearers, a certificate of the party chief containing Form 65, names of the core committee members, and other relevant records.

According to the Election Act (2017) all registered political parties in Pakistan must hold intra-party elections as outlined in their constitution within a specific timeframe.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed as the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after other candidates withdrew from the intra-party elections.

Omar Ayub was also elected unopposed as the General Secretary while Yasmeen Rashid emerged as President PTI Punjab chapter.

The PTI decided to hold intra-party polls after the Supreme Court decision, upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict that that resulted in the party losing its electoral symbol bat.