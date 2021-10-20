ECP alarmed over security withdrawal as interior ministry orders probe: sources

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed concern over the withdrawal of security from its provincial members as the interior ministry has denied the withdrawal and ordered a probe, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the development, the secretary of the ECP has established contact with the interior secretary raising the issue with him.

“The ECP secretary conveyed his concerns regarding the security withdrawal,” they said adding that the government withdrew security from the Sindh and Balochistan members of the election commission.

Meanwhile, sources within the interior ministry denied any withdrawal of security from the ECP members and said that they would probe the matter.

“Neither the number of security personnel has been minimized nor completely withdrawn,” they said adding that IG Islamabad has been directed to immediately probe the matter as the government has no intention to withdraw security from the election commission’s officials.

They further shared that the security of chairman Senate and National Assembly speaker has been minimized in view of the cabinet decision and similar directives have also been issued to the provinces for the implementation of the order regarding minimizing excess security from the government officials.

