ECP amends candidates’ affidavit after Vawda disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has amended its affidavit for elections candidates after disqualification of former PTI leader Faisal Vawda, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The candidates have to submit the amended version of the affidavit in future elections of the Senate and assembly membership.

A clause related to misinformation has been added in the new affidavit under which the membership will stand cancelled over misinformation in the election papers.

It will be mandatory for a candidate contesting election to submit the new affidavit with the election commission.

The election candidate would also have to give details of his/her foreign passport in their statements on oath.

THE ECP has dispatched the new affidavit to all four provincial election commissioners.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in its verdict in Faisal Vawda’s disqualification case, revoked his lifetime disqualification and declared him disqualified till the completion of current assembly’s term.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial issued a four-page order. The judgment stated that Faisal Vawda informed the court that he received the certificate of cancellation of his dual nationality on June 25, 2018, and he admitted that he misinformed the court.

The apex court ruled that Vawda will be considered disqualified till the completion of the tenure of the current assembly. However, he will be eligible for the next elections.

The court ordered the ousted PTI leader to submit his resignation to the Senate Chairman as quickly as possible.

Vawda had challenged his lifetime disqualification following a verdict issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In his petition, the former PTI leader had stated that the election commission was unauthorised to declare him disqualified for life. He was of the view that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed his plea in haste.

The ECP had declared the lifetime disqualification of Faisal Vawda in its verdict for submitting a fake affidavit.

Comments