ECP to announce decision on PTI election symbol today

ISLAMABAD: The PTI will be allotted its election symbol of bat or not, the Election Commission of Pakistan will announce its decision on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

The ECP will announce its reserved verdict with regard to the intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today.

An ECP panel headed by commission’s Member Nisar Durrani, will announce the decision today at 12 o’clock.

The Election Commission had served a notice to the party with regard to the party’s internal restructuring and intra-party elections.

The electoral body had reserved its decision over the PTI’s intra-party elections on September 13.

The PTI had earlier appealed to the election commission to immediately issue a detailed written order regarding the intra-party elections and poll symbol allocation, a decision that was orally announced on Aug 30.

In an application submitted through Barrister Ali Zafar, the PTI said the intra-party elections of PTI were duly held on June 9, 2022, in pursuance of the party’s 2019 constitution, amended up to June 8, 2022.

This was why when the matter came up for a final hearing on Aug 30 this year, “the ECP accepted PTI’s submissions and orally anno­unced its decision that the elections were duly held on June 9, 2022, and, therefore, the matter stood resolved”, the application said.

“The matter hence stood finally concluded on Aug 30, 2023, and it was only observed that a detailed order will be issued soon in this regard,” it said.

The party had sought issuance of detailed order on the matter.