ECP announces date for by-election on Punjab Assembly seat in Khanewal  

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the date for by-election on a Punjab Assembly seat in Khanewal district, ARY NEWS reported.

Making the announcement, the ECP said that the by-election on PP-206 would be held on December 16 and all arrangements in this regard are being finalized.

“Police and Rangers will be deployed to provide security to the election staff in PP-206,” the commission said while announcing that it had issued directives in this regard to presiding officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a recently held by-election in NA-133 Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shaista Pervaiz Malik emerged victorious after securing 46,811 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Chaudhry Aslam Gill came in second who secured 32,313 votes, unofficial results showed.

In NA-133 Lahore-by-poll, the turnout ratio was 18.59 percent.

For foolproof polling, senior police officers had been deployed to monitor the security arrangements through patrolling or control room, CCPO Lahore told. Read More: PUNJAB LOCAL BODIES ELECTIONS TO BE HELD IN MARCH 2022: FAWAD CHAUDHRY Rangers had been tasked to transport bags containing ballot papers to the returning officer’s office after the polling process is over. The Result Transmission System (RTS) will be utilised to transmit results. It is pertinent to mention here that the seat was vacated after the demise of PML-N’ Pervez Malik in October.

