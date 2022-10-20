ECP announces schedule for LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for local government (LG) polls in the capital territory of Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson of the ECP, the LG polls in Islamabad would be held on December 24, 2022.

The date for submission of nominations would be from November 7 to 11, he added. The ECP would scrutinize the nomination papers from Nov 15 to 18.

The election commission will issue the final list of candidates on November 29 and symbols would be allotted to candidates on December 1, as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, a ban has been implicated on posting and transfers after the announcement of the schedule of the local bodies’ polls.

Initiation and announcement of new development projects for the capital territory as also been banned.

Earlier in May, the Islamabad High Court had ordered to postpone the LG polls in Islamabad

