ECP announces schedule for NA-45 Kurram by-poll

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for by-elections in NA-45 Kurram constituency, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, the polling for the vacant seat of NA-45 constituency will be held on Oct 30 and the necessary instructions have been issued in this regard.

The Kurram by-election was originally postponed from Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

Also Read: KARACHI LG POLLS POSTPONED YET AGAIN

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi scheduled for October 23.

This was the third time ECP has postponed the second phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The decision was taken following a third request by the Sindh government seeking postponement for three months of the LG polls in seven districts of Karachi, citing shortage of personnel.

