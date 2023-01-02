ECP announces schedule for Senate poll on Faisal Vawda’s seat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for election on the Senate seat vacated after the resignation of PTI’s Faisal Vawda, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the schedule issue here, the polling for the vacant senate seat will be held on January 25 in the Sindh Assembly building.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers from January 7 to 9, the ECP said. The lists of the candidates will be displayed at the office of the election commission on January 20.

Former PTI leader and senator Faisal Vawda on Dec. 28 had tendered his resignation from the Senate seat to the chairman of the upper house.

“The seat was trust of Imran Khan,” Faisal Vawda said in a social media statement. “I have fulfilled my moral duty as well as to comply with the Supreme Court’s order,” he had said.

“I am grateful to Almighty Allah, and thanks to Imran Khan and all senators,” he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in line with the orders of the Supreme Court, had withdrew the notification of de-seating Vawda from the Senate, and restored his Senate membership recently.

Comments