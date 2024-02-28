ECP appoints presiding officers for presidential election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed presiding officers for presidential election going to be held in parliament and four provincial assemblies, ARY News reported.

As per the ECP, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been appointed as presiding officer in the Senate and the National Assembly. ECP member Nisar Durrani is appointed presiding officer for the Punjab Assembly.

For the Sindh Assembly, the Chief Justice (CJ) Sindh High Court (SHC) has been appointed as the presiding officer. Similarly, the Chief Justices of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC) would be the presiding Officer for assemblies of their respective provinces.

The presiding officers will receive nomination papers from the candidates of the presidential elections. They would also be monitoring the polling process for the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the ECP started preparations related to the election for president’s slot and completed the training of the staff.

The sources privy to the development said the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will be appointed as Returning Officer. The four provincial election commissioners would also be performing duties in the provincial assemblies and assisting the presiding officers.

Earlier on February 22, the ECP scheduled Senate and presidential elections in March 2024.

According to details, polling for the Senate elections will be held in the first or second week of March followed by the presidential elections. As per the proposed schedule for the Senate elections, the polling would be held before March 10.

The ECP sources said that the schedule for Senate elections is likely to be issued soon. The schedule of the presidential election will be released after the approval of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as well as the ECP members.