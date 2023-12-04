ECP approves transfers, postings of 17 Sindh officers

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved the transfers and postings of 17 government officers in Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

Ghanor Leghari – DG Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority – was posted as the Human Settlement Authority secretary.

Athar Hussain was appointed as the DG Lyari Development, DG KDA Tahir Sangi Secretary Mines and Minerals, Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo Women Development secretary, Zubair Pervaiz DG Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA), Muhammad Sharif DG Gorakh Hill, Khalid Chachar Culture secretary, Anjum Iqbal Jamal DG Sindh Coastal Development and Fayyaz Abbasi Energy secretary.

Related: ECP approves transfer of secretaries, commissioners in Sindh

Commissioner Sukkur Sami Siddiqui was posted as Cooperative secretary, Akhtar Hussain Bugti DG Ombudsman and Jalaluddin Mehar Home special secretary.

In October, 60 more officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were deputed and transferred.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) carried out deputation and transfer of overall 151 officers during the last few days.

The repeated deputations and transfers have worried the ECP officers as it was carried out thrice.

Earlier, the ECP transferred 26 officers and later 65 and then 60 officers to different positions.