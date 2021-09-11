ECP finalises arrangements for cantonment board polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given final touches to the arrangements for local government elections in 42 cantonment boards across the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ECP meeting, which was held with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair, was informed that all measures and arrangements were completed for the cantonment board elections across the country on Sunday.

Police and rangers would be deployed outside the polling stations. The commission also approved the installation of CCTV cameras in the most sensitive polling stations.

The ECP has published lists of all polling stations while polling staff was also appointed by the Returning Officers.

A total of 1559 candidates taking part in overall 42 cantonment boards across the country. The polling will start at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

In Karachi, the election commission has established 287 polling stations and 1,115 booths in 42 wards. As per regulations, election campaigns of the candidates concluded on Friday night at 12:00 midnight.

There are 466,695 registered voters including 244,317 men and 222,198 women in six cantonment boards of the metropolis.

According to statistics, 343 candidates including nine women are taking part in the elections of cantonment boards including 238 from different political and religious parties, whereas, 105 independent candidates will also contesting the polls.