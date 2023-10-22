ECP asks citizens to register themselves as voters by Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked all eligible voters to get themselves registered as the process for registration of new voters, correction of their particulars and transfer of votes will close on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ECP spokesperson said the facilitation desks operated by the Election Commission in both Islamabad and its district-level offices are actively engaged in accomplishing this assignment.

The spokesperson urged people to register or rectify discrepancies in the voter lists to ensure their alignment with their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) data by October 25, 2023.

The Election Commission invoked the Elections Act, 2017 to freeze the voter lists on July 20, 2023. In order to simplify the process for the public, the lists were then unfrozen from September 28 to October 25, 2023, allowing all eligible individuals to either register, withdraw or rectify their information.

Earlier, the Commission announced the last date for freezing the voter lists across the country.

The ECP spokesperson Haroon Khan Shinwari said in a statement that the voter lists across the country will be frozen on October 25, formally stopping the process of registration, correctness and transfer of voters.

He said that the data of more than 800,000 nationals was collected from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the data entry process was underway.

The spokesperson said that all of the registered nationals could cast votes in the upcoming general elections. Shinwari asked the nationals to ensure the registration of their votes at the earliest before the deadline expires.