ECP asks Imran Khan to avoid commenting on LG polls in Karachi jalsa

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to avoid commenting on Local Government (LG) elections during Karachi jalsa, scheduled to take place tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has penned down to former premier, asking him to implement the ECP’s code of conduct in respect of Sindh local government (LG) elections during the Karachi Jalsa.

“The ECP is well aware that you [Imran Khan] are conducting a jalsa at Punjab Ground, Shah Faisal Colony on Oct 14 regarding by-elections on Karachi’s Korangi NA-239 seat. However, this jurisdiction also comes under second phase of Sindh LG polls,” the letter stated.

It noted: “Holding of public gatherings/jalsa, car rallies and display of weapons in such jurisdictions – where second phase of LG polls would take place – are explicitly banned as per ECP’s code of conduct.”

In this regard, the ECP advised the former prime minister to avoid committing the violations and commenting on LG polls during the jalsa. The electoral watchdog also warned Imran Khan of action over violation of the code of conduct.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government pleaded again to the election commission for delaying local government polls in Karachi.

The government in a letter to the provincial election commissioner, has sought postponement of the local government elections in the port city for at least three months.

“Local elections should be held in two phases, if not being deferred,” the government suggested. “The polls might be held in three districts in the first phase and remaining four districts in the second leg,” the letter read.

