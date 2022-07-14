ECP asks Imran Khan to present evidence of allegations against CEC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has asked former prime minister Imran Khan to present evidence supporting his allegations against the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, ARY News reported.

The ECP spokesperson in a reaction to the allegations raised by Imran Khan against the body’s chief said politicians come to meet Sikandar Sultan Raja, he has no need to meet Hamza and Maryam secretly.

The spokesperson said the ECP will continue to perform its duties for fair and transparent elections in the country without coming under anyone’s pressure.

Transparency in the Punjab by-polls will be ensured at any cost. The ECP spox also said they do not know any ‘Mr. X. Y or Z’.

To ensure peaceful polling in Punjab, security institutions have been asked to play an ‘active role’ in maintaining peace.

It may be noted that Imran Khan asked Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, why he is spending three days of a week in Lahore?

Why you are receiving directions from Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz, he alleged.

Sikandar Sultan Raja, the nation will never forgive you.

