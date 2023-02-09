ECP asks political parties to apply for election symbols

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday asked political parties to submit the applications for allotment of election symbols, ARY News reported.

The ECP bound the parties to submit applications signed by the party heads. Moreover, the political parties were asked to mention their preferred election symbols.

The last date to submit the applications is February 21.

The electoral watchdog has issued affidavits for political parties which are mandatory for party leaders to submit for National and Provincial Assemblies.

The commission announced that at least 5% of general seats will be allotted to women candidates.

Earlier in the month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule for by-elections on 31 vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA).

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the party candidates are asked to submit nomination papers from February 10 to 14, meanwhile, the initial list of the nominated candidates will be displayed on February 15.

The ECP will scrutinise the candidates who filed the nomination papers on February 18, meanwhile, the election symbols will be allotted to candidates on March 2.

