ECP asks political parties to avoid displaying animals in rallies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed political parties not to bring animals to their public rallies, ARY News reported.

In a letter penned to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PTI chairman Imran Khan and other political parties, the ECP asked them to avoid displaying animals in their public gatherings.

Terming the act as painful for the animals, the ECP said few political parties use animals for the publicity of their electoral mark in their rallies, which is not right.

Read more: LHC grants time to ECP over nominations on Punjab reserved seats

The ECP also mentioned the verdict of the Islamabad High Court directing the Ministry of Climate Change to stop this practice.

It may be noted that in the Mansehra rally on Sunday, PML-N leader Capt (retd) Safdar brought a tiger which was stopped by the police from taking him to the rally hall.

According to media reports, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was holding a rally in Mansehra on Sunday, to which Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz addressed.

