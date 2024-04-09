27.9 C
ECP asks political parties to submit election expenses details by April 22

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed political parties to submit information on expenditures incurred during the general elections and disclose their list of donors by April 22.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the commission asserted that all political parties participating in the general elections 2024 are required, as per Section 211 of the Elections Act, 2017 to provide a roster of donors who have contributed one million rupees or more towards the election campaign.

Furthermore, it stated that political parties must submit reports of election expenses within 60 days from the publication date of returned candidates’ names in the official gazette. The deadline for submitting both documents is April 22, 2024.

 

