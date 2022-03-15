ECP bars PM Imran Khan from attending Swat public meeting

SWAT: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from attending the public meeting in Swat on March 16, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The warning was issued by ECP’s district monitoring officer in view of the upcoming phase of local government (LG) elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The commission stated in its order that the president, prime minister and others were disallowed to attend in the districts where elections are going to be held in accordance with the elections code of conduct.

According to the election code of conduct, announcements for any development scheme by the public office-bearers were banned after the unveiling of the polls’ schedule. The commission warned legal action against the premier after his participation in the Swat public meeting.

It may be noted here that PM Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Swat on Wednesday (tomorrow) to address a public meeting there as part of the mass contact campaign of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier on March 11, ECP had served notices to PM Khan and others over alleged violation of the code of conduct ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) elections.

Following the violation of the election code of conduct, the ECP served notices to the premier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others for attending a public gathering in Lower Dir ahead of KP LG polls.

The commission had summoned PM Imran Khan on March 14. The notice had been issued by the district monitoring officer. KP governor and the chief minister had also been issued notices by the ECP.

