ECP bars PML-N’s Rana Tanveer from visiting NA-118

District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Nankana Sahib Sunday banned Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain and other public office bearers from visiting NA-118 constituency, ARY News reported.

The DMO of Nankana Sahib issued orders barring the education minister from visiting the constituency and sent a notice to Tanveer Hussain.

Rana Tanveer of PMLN was barred from participating in the election campaign by District Monitoring Officer Sheikhupura and was summoned on August 30 with a written explanation.

Earlier, the Returning Officer (RO) approved the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other candidates for NA-118 Nankana Sahib by-polls.

The RO rejected objections raised over the nomination papers of Imran Khan. The returning officer also approved the nominations of all 10 candidates.

On August 5, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had announced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the NA speaker accepted PTI MNAs’ resignation.

