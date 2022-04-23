ECP begins delimitation process for general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has begun preparations for next general elections and an initial list of delimitations in the country would be released by May 24, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP said its statement that the delimitation process for national and provincial assemblies would continue until August 03. “The training process for the committees involved in delimitation process is ongoing and al data has been obtained from concerned institutions,” the commission said.

The initial delimitation will be completed by May 24 and will be published by May 28, the statement said and added that appeals on it could be filed between May 29 to June 28.

The ECP said that the appeals would be heard between July 1 to 30 and a final list of the delimitations will be published on August 03.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently the Supreme Court of Pakistan returned a plea from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against delimitations from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Read More: FRESH ELECTIONS: ECP ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE OF DELIMITATION FOR NA, PAS

The registrar of the apex court returned the PTI plea after raising objections that the petitioner has not approached concerned forum for redressal of the issue.

The petition was directly filed in the Supreme Court despite having an opportunity to raise the matter at concerned forum, the registrar said and further added that the petition also did not carry concerned certificates.

Comments