ECP bins plea seeking Faryal Talpur’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday discarded petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur as a member of Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

The electoral watchdog had reserved its verdict in PPP MPA Talpur disqualification case on October 27.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter leaders had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Talpur as a member of the provincial assembly over allegedly concealing her assets.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Faryal Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated, adding Talpur had been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts.

