ECP ‘briefed’ on SC’s decision on PTI reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: The consultative meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on implementing Supreme Court’s (SC) decision regarding PTI’s reserved seats, concluded in Islamabad, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

As per details, the consultative meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was attended by the Secretary Election Commission, members, and the legal team.

The ECP was briefed by the legal team regarding the Supreme Court’s decision and the Election Act during the meeting.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s legal team also briefed the body on letters received by the Commission.

Sources stated that letters were sent from the National and Punjab Assembly speakers.

In a separate development today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs were declared as members of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in the new party position in National Assembly.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat’s new party position list, PTI is no longer a part of the National Assembly whereas all 80 members now represent the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Previously, 39 members were part of PTI and 41 were independent. However, in the new list, all 80 members are part of the Sunni Ittehad Council in the party position after the new Election Act.

The new party position list also includes the seats won by PML-N, PPP, and JUI. PML-N has 110 seats, PPP has 69 seats, and JUI has 22 seats. Additionally, MQM has 22 seats, Q League 5 seats, and IPP 4 seats.