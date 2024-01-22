ECP cancels RO orders of deferring election in NA-83 and NA-85

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has cancelled returning officers orders of deferring NA-83 and 85 elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Chief Election Commissioner directed for continuing electoral process in two National Assembly constituencies of Sargodha.

A five-member bench headed by the CEC heard the matter.

PML-N candidate told the ECP panel that the RO had issued notice that an independent candidate of the constituency has died, and the death certificate of the deceased has been issued on January 15.

“It emerged after inquiry that candidate Sadiq Ali was died on January 02 and his funeral prayers were offered on Jan 03,” PML-N candidate said.

“A conspiracy hatched with forgery to put off elections in two NA constituencies,” the candidate argued.

“The inquiry has verified that Sadiq Ali was expired on January 02,” DRO told the ECP bench. “The statements of mother and daughter of the deceased and prayer leader who led the funeral prayers, were recorded,” official said.

Secretary union council said that the UC issued death certificate of the deceased on verification of Numberdar and application of the son of the deceased.

The Numberdar testified that the request was carrying his fake signatures.

The CEC directed the DC Sargodha to take action against the secretary of the union council adding that his services should be terminated.