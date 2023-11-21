ECP, CEC contempt cases against PTI chief fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contempt cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan have been fixed for hearing, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ECP and CEC contempt cases against the PTI chief will be heard on November 23. During the hearing, the indictment process of the former premier will be initiated.

A four-member bench headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani will hear the cases.

Additionally, the hearings of the ECP contempt case against former federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry will also be conducted on the same day.

The commission has directed Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry to ensure their appearance.

The incarcerated PTI chairman at Adiala Jail was not produced before the ECP in the previous hearing due to security reasons.

The interior secretary submitted a report to the election commission regarding the absence of the former prime minister.

Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry had not appeared in the hearing due to his arrest, whereas, Asad Umar requested to postpone the hearing.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.