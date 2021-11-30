ECP code violation: PML-N’s Shaista Pervaiz pays Rs20,000 fine

ISLAMABAD: PML-N candidate for NA-133, Shaista Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday paid a fine of Rs20,000 for violating the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct for by-election in the National Assembly constituency slated for Dec 5.

The district monitoring officer imposed the fine on Ms Malik for breaching the code of conduct.

Shaista Pervaiz deposited the fine amount with the treasury, the Election Commission said.

The Parliament’s lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

The commission has released the final polling scheme for the National Assembly constituency NA-133. The election commission has setup overall 254 polling stations and 821 polling booths, the DRO said.

The election authority has declared 21 polling stations as ‘extremely sensitive’ and 199 polling stations as ‘sensitive’. The constituency have total 4,40,485 registered voters.

