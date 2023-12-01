ECP completes work on voters list

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the work on voters list and received the final lists without photos, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the ECP completed work on voters lists ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2023.

The commission has received the final electoral rolls without photos from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) today, confirmed the chief election commissioner (CEC).

Sources said that the voter lists have been provided to 90 per cent of districts by the commission and the remaining districts will be covered tomorrow.

The electoral rolls with photos will be provided by the NADRA by January 1 which will be kept only by the ECP. The candidates and polling agents will be handed over the voter lists without the photos.

Final constituency list

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the final constituency list containing the number of National Assembly (NA) and the Provincial Assembly (PA) seats.

The final constituency list based on the 7th Population and Housing Digital Census 2023 data was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of the general elections today.

The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that two special tribunals wrapped up 1,324 objections to the delimitations.

There will be 266 NA and 593 PA seats across Pakistan. For the details of constituencies in accordance with the new delimitations:

Click Here: FINAL CONSTITUENCY LIST

‘Misleading media reports’

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2023.

The ECP spokesperson clarified that such media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections 2024 were baseless and misleading. The spokesperson categorically rejected the rumours.

The spokesperson said that the commission decided to approach the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the media houses for spreading the fake reports.

It added that legal action will be taken against those who spread the misleading reports. The commission sought transcripts and recordings of such media reports to pursue legal action.