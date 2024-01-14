ECP concludes NA, PA reserved seats scrutiny

ISLAMABAD: The Returning Officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have completed the scrutiny of nomination papers for seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and four provincial assemblies, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP here Sunday, appeals for the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by Returning Officers can be submitted until January 16 and the Appellate Tribunal will hear them until January 19.

The revised list of candidates will be released on January 20, withdrawal of nomination papers can be done until January 22, and the final list of candidates will be unveiled on January 23.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stressed upon all political parties to ensure five per cent women quota in awarding tickets for general seats for the General Elections 2024, in accordance the Elections Act, 2017.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the ECP spokesperson also asked all the political parties to provide the list of male and female candidates holding the party tickets for general seats within five days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Section 206 of Elections Act, 2017 bounds every political party to award at least five per cent tickets to women for the general seats.

According to the Act, all political parties who are allotted symbols for the General Elections must comply with Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017 or else the ECP will take action against the party that in case of non-compliance.