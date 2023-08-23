ECP consultations: JUI-F announces delegation members

Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has announced the names of its delegation members who will hold consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
The JUI-F spokesperson confirmed that the party delegation will meet the ECP high-ups at its headquarters at 3:00 pm on Thursday (tomorrow). He added that the JUI-F was formally invited by the ECP secretary.
A JUI-F delegation led by secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghaffor Haidery will meet the commission’s high-up tomorrow. The delegation members include Senator Kamran Murtaza, Jalaluddin, Maulana Ataul Haq Darwaish and others.
ECP begins consultations
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday invited major political parties to hold consultations on upcoming general elections in the country, ARY News reported.
As per details, the electoral watchdog has decided to consult leaders of major political parties to decide a roadmap for the upcoming elections in the country.
The ECP has invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) president Fazalur Rehman to appear on Thursday.
Meanwhile, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman are invited to appear on Friday and August 29, respectively.
The PTI chief has been asked to participate in the meeting in-person or through representatives at 2pm on Thursday.
According to the letter, matters related to delimitation of constituencies, updation of electoral rolls, conduct of general election and election schedule will came under discussion.