ECP consultations: JUI-F announces delegation members

Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has announced the names of its delegation members who will hold consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of the general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The JUI-F spokesperson confirmed that the party delegation will meet the ECP high-ups at its headquarters at 3:00 pm on Thursday (tomorrow). He added that the JUI-F was formally invited by the ECP secretary.

A JUI-F delegation led by secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghaffor Haidery will meet the commission’s high-up tomorrow. The delegation members include Senator Kamran Murtaza, Jalaluddin, Maulana Ataul Haq Darwaish and others.