ECP contempt case: PTI founder’s plea against jail trail fixed for hearing

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition against the ‘jail trial’ in a contempt case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been fixed for hearing, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Lahore High Court (LHC) registrar’s office fixed the petition for hearing on January 29 and made the federal government, ECP and others as complainants.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on January 22 rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition to stop the ‘jail trial’ in a contempt case by the Commission ECP.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI founder Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case on Jan 3.

The hearing of the contempt case was held in Adiala Jail – where the court currently holds the founder of PTI.

During the hearing, the accused in the case were formally charged through a read-aloud indictment, after which the hearing was adjourned till January 16.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the founder of PTI and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.