ECP contempt case verdict on June 20

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict in a contempt case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others, ARY News reported.

The verdict was reserved by the ECP after the completion of the arguments from both side. The verdict will be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan on June 20.

On the last hearing of the case, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in a personal capacity in the case today (June 5), but he did not appear.

Earlier in August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the former prime minister and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The PTI leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed electoral body as a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.