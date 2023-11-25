26.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

ECP contempt plea against PTI chief fixed for hearing

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contempt cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan have been fixed for hearing, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the ECP and CEC contempt cases against the PTI chief will be heard on November 30. During the hearing, the indictment process of the former prime minister will be initiated.

Additionally, the hearings of the ECP contempt case against former federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry will also be conducted on the same day as they are summoned in personal capacity.

Read more: PTI chairman’s indictment in ECP contempt case deferred again

The incarcerated PTI chairman at Adiala Jail was not produced before the ECP in the previous hearing due to security reasons. Whereas, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar also did not appear before the court on the last hearing.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan on deferred the indictment of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and former party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in the ECP contempt case.

It is important to mention here that in August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.