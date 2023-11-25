ECP contempt plea against PTI chief fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contempt cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan have been fixed for hearing, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the ECP and CEC contempt cases against the PTI chief will be heard on November 30. During the hearing, the indictment process of the former prime minister will be initiated.

Additionally, the hearings of the ECP contempt case against former federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry will also be conducted on the same day as they are summoned in personal capacity.

The incarcerated PTI chairman at Adiala Jail was not produced before the ECP in the previous hearing due to security reasons. Whereas, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar also did not appear before the court on the last hearing.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan on deferred the indictment of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and former party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in the ECP contempt case.

It is important to mention here that in August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.