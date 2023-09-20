ECP convenes political parties meeting on code of conduct for elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) convened a meeting with political parties on October 4 regarding the code of conducts, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meeting will discuss the code of conduct specified in Section 233 of the Election Act 2017, for the upcoming general elections.

The ECP spokesperson mentioned Wednesday that a draft of the code of conduct has been provided to political party leaders in advance, allowing them to provide feedback more effectively during the consultation.

Earlier, sources revealed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will not allot election symbol to a political party, that fails to submit its financial statement, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Kakar rejects possibility of delay in elections due to ‘security threats’

All registered political parties are bound to submit their annual financial reports, sources said. The ECP had earlier directed the political parties to submit their consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022-23 by August 29.

It is pertinent to mention that Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar rejected any possibility of delay in holding general elections due to ‘security threats’ at Pakistan’s borders.

In an international media outlet interview, the caretaker prime minister expressed the confidence to overcome security threats at the country’s borders and complete the electoral process.

“Although there is an alarming situation on our western and eastern frontiers, wherein the required response mechanism is being enhanced, we are sure that we will control the situation and complete the electoral process,” he said.

He affirmed that measures would be taken to ensure that the election process proceed smoothly without disruptions and emphasised the commitment to upholding the democratic process in Pakistan.