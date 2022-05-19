ECP begins countywide survey of polling stations ahead of elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has kicked off a countrywide survey of polling stations ahead of holding general elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP while gearing up preparations for the upcoming general elections has sought reports from the district officers regarding required funds, while the fresh delimitations in the national and provincial assemblies constituencies is also underway.

The ECP is carrying out delimitations as per the 2017 census results and in this regard, the body has started preparing the initial lists regarding delimitation.

Read more: Supreme Court sets PTI plea against fresh delimitations for hearing

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has set a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) plea against fresh delimitations to be carried out by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for hearing from June 6.

The court has also directed the PTI to submit a plan of fresh delimitations from the ECP.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has previously returned the plea from the PTI against delimitations from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

