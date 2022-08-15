ECP de-notifies PTI MNA Mohammad Mian Soomro

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday de-notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Muhammad Mian Soomro following National Assembly order, ARY News reported.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf declared the seat of PTI MNA Muhammad Mian Soomro NA-196, Jacobabad as vacant due to his forty consecutive days absence from the sittings of the House.

Denotification of Muhammad Mian Soomro ,NA 196 Jakob Abad. pic.twitter.com/836MoKBZEX — Haroon Shinwari, Spokesperson ECP (@HaroonS2021) August 15, 2022

The NA action came under Article 46 (2) of the Constitution on a motion by PPP member Shahida Rehmani.

Soomro hails from Jacobabad. He was a federal minister in the PTI government until its ouster in April this year. He was elected from NA-196, Jacobabad as a MNA on PTI ticket in 2018.

Somroo served as the chairman of the Senate from 2003 to 2009, the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan from 2007 to 2008 and the acting president of Pakistan from August 18, 2008 to 9 September 9, 2008.

Comments