ECP decides to deploy Army, Rangers during Karachi by-poll

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to deploy Rangers and Army personnel during the by-elections on Karachi’s National Assembly seat, NA -245 and the second phase of local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has decided to deploy Rangers and Army personnel during NA-245 by-elections and second phase of LG polls scheduled to take place in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta next month.

In this regard, the ECP said that efforts will be made to deploy Army personnel and Rangers at every sensitive polling station in the constituency during the by-elections on Karachi’s National Assembly seat, NA -245.

The decision was taken against the backdrop of violence during the recent NA-240 by-election in Karachi and the first phase of local government elections in 14 districts of Sindh.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Scuffle in NA-240 Karachi

A person was killed after he was shot during the by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency, while several others sustained wounds as violence marred the by-election.

The incident took place as political activities heightened in the constituency — which covers areas in Korangi and Landhi — with political parties eyeing to win the NA seat.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Pak Sar Zameen Party have accused each other of injuring party workers during the by-polling in the area.

