ECP decides to hold LG polls in Punjab in April 2022: sources

LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold local government elections in Punjab in April 2022, ARY News reported quoting ECP sources.

According to sources within ECP, the election commission of Pakistan was mulling over organising local government elections in the country’s most populous province in the last week of April 2022.

The ECP will announce the final schedule after completion of the delimitation process of village and neighborhood councils in the province, they said.

Read More: PM SAYS HE WILL PERSONALLY MONITOR PUNJAB LG POLLS’ PREPARATIONS

Punjab delimitation schedule

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced a schedule for the delimitation of village and neighborhood councils in Punjab province ahead of local government (LG) elections.

According to notification, the election body has directed officials concerned to complete the delimitation of village and neighborhood councils in Punjab by March 22, 2022.

Read more: Punjab amends LG Act to elect mayor, other officials

According to the schedule, the polls supervisory body will issue the initial list of village and neighborhood councils on February 10.

Candidates could file their objections to these delimitations by February 25 while the ECP will decide about these objections by March 12.

The ECP will issue the final list for village and neighborhood council’s delimitation on March 22.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!