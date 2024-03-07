ECP decision on SIC reserved seats unjustified, says PILDAT

ISLAMABAD: PILDAT said that the election commission’s decision to deny reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) unjustified, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Head of Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), Ahmed Bilal Mehboob talking in ARY News morning show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’ commented that distributing reserved seats among other parties will intensify friction and the country could not be able to achieve the stability presently required.

The distribution of reserved seats of the SIC has been unjustified, he said. “The protest will create difficulties for the government, and it will be hard to receive aid,” he said.

“The election commission didn’t correctly interpret the law. The argument that the Sunni Ittehad Council didn’t submit its list of names for reserved seats earlier. “How could a party that didn’t contest the election will submit its list early,” he posed question.

“PTI independents have now joined the SIC, it should be given time to submit its list”. The Sunni Ittehad Council should be given its quota of reserved seats,” Pildat said.

“The issue should be resolved as early as possible by election tribunals”. “It also happened in 2013-14, it should not be repeated,” Ahmed Bilal advised.

“Why uploading of form 45,46,48 and 49 has been delayed,” he questioned. “What are reasons of discrepancies in form 45 and 47,” Ahmed Bilal asked. “These drawbacks are damaging the credibility of the election commission,” he added.