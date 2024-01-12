ECP delists 13 political parties

25.9 C
Friday, January 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delisted thirteen political parties for not conducting intra-party polls.

The election commission announced its verdict on the reserved judgment regarding intra-party polls of various political parties.

the ECP revoked the registration of 13 parties while permitting two, namely Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan (JUP) and Pakistan Muslim League Jinnah, to participate in the upcoming elections.
In the verdict, the ECP expressed disappointment over the lack of seriousness exhibited by political parties regarding the conduction of intra-party elections.
Delisted political parties encompassed All Pakistan Minority Alliance, All Pakistan Tehreek, Awami Party Pakistan, Bahawalpur National Awami Party, Sab Ka Pakistan, National Peace Council Party, Pakistan National Muslim League, Pakistan Aman Party, Pakistan Brabri Party, Masihi Awami Party, Pakistan Quomi Yekjehti Party, Sunni Tehreek, and Nizam e Mustafa Party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the time for candidates to withdraw their nominations for the upcoming general elections, scheduled for Feb. 8.

The ECP had set 5pm on Jan. 12 as the deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations, however, it extended the time period by a few hours.

“To facilitate political parties and candidates, the election commission has extended the time for withdrawal of nomination papers,” the ECP said in a statement.

“Now, the candidates can withdraw their nominations till 9pm tonight.”

