ECP delists 13 political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delisted thirteen political parties for not conducting intra-party polls.
The election commission announced its verdict on the reserved judgment regarding intra-party polls of various political parties.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the time for candidates to withdraw their nominations for the upcoming general elections, scheduled for Feb. 8.
The ECP had set 5pm on Jan. 12 as the deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations, however, it extended the time period by a few hours.
“To facilitate political parties and candidates, the election commission has extended the time for withdrawal of nomination papers,” the ECP said in a statement.
“Now, the candidates can withdraw their nominations till 9pm tonight.”