ECP delists PTI intra-party election case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday delisted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party election case due to the unavailability of a bench.

In a notice, the election commission stated that the next hearing date will be announced later.

It’s worth noting that PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Rauf Hassan, who served as the party’s chief federal election commissioner, were notified of Thursday’s hearing.

The ECP had raised seven objections regarding the PTI intra-party elections on March 3rd.