ECP delists PTI intra-party election case

On December 22, 2023, the ECP stripped the PTI of its election symbol due to irregularities in its intra-party elections. The Supreme Court later upheld the ECP order, forcing the party to field its candidates as independents in the Feb 8 general elections.
After the general elections, the party once again conducted its intra-party elections on March 3. The party now demands that the ECP issue its notification.
However, the ECP has once again raised objections to the new party polls and sent a two-page questionnaire to the Imran-founded party.
The electoral watchdog questioned the current “status” of the PTI as a political party, noting that the party did not hold intra-party elections within five years, in accordance with Section 208(1). “Hence, it lost its organisational structure on lapsing of five years,” it stated.
The ECP also questioned why not to start the delisting process of the former ruling party’s registration and imposing a fine for not holding timely intra-party elections.