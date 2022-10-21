ECP demands fool-proof security for offices following Toshakhana verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the Interior Ministry demanding fool-proof security for all their provincial and central office, ARY News reported.

The letter was written as protests broke out in multiple cities after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

PTI followers, after the verdict, have staged protests in multiple cities, blocking roads and rejecting the ECP’s decision to disqualify the PTI Chief.

The letter by the ECP read that the interior ministry should order Chief Secretaries and the police to tighten security at ECP offices. The interior ministry has issued orders to provincial governments and security forces to take control of the matter.

Announcing the reserved verdict on the Toshkhana reference on Friday, the ECP disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

Following the disqualification, PTI workers and supporters hit the streets to record their protest.

In Lahore, PTI’s women MNAs and MPA staged a sit-in at Jail Road, causing traffic jams in the area.

The workers also chanted slogans outside the Punjab Election Commission office to express their anger against Imran Khan’s disqualification.

PTI workers in Daska, Chiniot, Okara, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and other parts of Punjab are protesting against the verdict of ECP.

Meanwhile, the PTI workers gathered at the Shahrai-e-Faisal to register their protest, while the PTI Balochistan chapter has also given a call for protest.

