ECP denies speculations about postponement of Karachi by-polls

Karachi: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday denied speculations about the postponement of by-polls in NA-237 and NA-239, clarifying the polls would take place as scheduled, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by an ECP spokesperson, the by-polls would take place on October 16. The local body polls would also take place on October 23 as scheduled by the ECP, they added.

The schedule for the local body polls in Hyderabad and other areas would also be announced as the flooding situation improves.

On September 14, the ECP announced the dates for the second phase of Sindh Local Government (LG) polls and by-elections in the National Assembly (NA) constituencies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi on October 23, whereas, by-elections in eight NA constituencies will be held on October 16.

The decision was taken in a high-level session chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today.

The commission sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding Hyderabad districts, said the spokesperson, adding that the LG poll date for Hyderabad will also be unveiled soon.

