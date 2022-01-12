ECP directs Balochistan CS to revoke transfers affecting delimitation

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the election commission directed the Chief Secretary Balochistan to revoke posting and transfer orders of the members of the delimitation committees, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A two-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today heard a case pertaining to transfer of the delimitation committees members in Balochistan.

Trained officers were posted in delimitation committees but the provincial chief secretary transferred the officers to other place, special secretary to the election commission Pakistan (ECP) said. “Allegedly the provincial election commissioner is involved in the decision of the chief secretary,” official said.

ECP’s Sindh member said that the chief secretary avoids to appear before the bench. “The delimitation process should be seriously tackled,” the member said.

“I respect the election commission, some postings and transfers were made owing to the administrative issues,” Balochistan Chief Secretary stated in the hearing.

The panel directed chief secretary to take back the posting and transfer order adding that the election commission will also issue its orders over the matter.

It is to be mentioned that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier decided delimitation in Balochistan would begin from December 6 and be completed by February 28, 2022.

