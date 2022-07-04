ECP directs to cancel appointments, transfers in NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued instructions to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to cancel the appointments and transfers, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking action on the appointments and transfers of Director-Generals (DG) NAB in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan, the ECP issued instructions to the District Monitoring Officers (DMO) to immediately cancel the orders of appointments and transfers.

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) removed Shahzad Saleem as the director-general (DG) of Lahore once again. Shahzad Saleem had remained proactive against the Sharifs during his last tenure as the director-general, NAB Lahore, from April 2017 to Dec 2021 and from April 2022 to July 4.

Mirza Sultan, who was serving as DG NAB Sukkur, has replaced Shahzad Saleem as new DG Lahore. Similarly, Saleem has been transferred and posted as Director Awareness and Prevention Division at the NAB (HQ), Islamabad, the notification said.

Meanwhile, DG Operation Masood Khan was posted and as DG NAB Sukkur with immediate effect. It is pertinent to mention here that due to by-elections in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan, the appointment and transfer of government officials is banned.

On the other hand, the ECP in PP-125 Jhang issued notices to the Assistant Chief Minister for Political Affairs for violating the code of conduct and District Monitoring Officer Lahore fined candidate Rana Ahsan Rs 45,000 for violating the code of conduct.

A notice was also issued to Punjab Chief Minister for Political Affairs Rabia Farooqi for violating the code of conduct because Rabia Farooqi visited the constituency in PP-125 Jhang and used government resources. The District Monitoring Officer summoned Rabia Farooqi on July 5 for clarification.

