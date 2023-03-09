ECP discusses election funds, security with federal officials

ISLAMABAD: The election commission in a meeting on election preparations directed Secretary Interior to ensure security for elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The interior secretary briefed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) session on security and the Secretary Finance informed about availability of funds for the elections.

The ECP directed the interior secretary to contact with the ministry of defence to ensure availability of security personnel for election security.

Interior secretary was told to ensure deployment of the military and rangers for elections.

The Ministry of Finance was directed to ensure provision of funds for the election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan yesterday announced the schedule for general election in Punjab.

“Polling for election of Punjab Assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers upto April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi had earlier announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab province.

